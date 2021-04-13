L'invité normand - 13 avril 2021 à 11:30
L'invité normand
mardi 13 avril à 11h30
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 23 mars
11h30
L'invité normand
Le Bureau Information Jeunesse de l'Orne sur twitch
Avec Océane NIOBEY, animatrice webmédias et infogr...
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 mars
11h30
L'invité normand
Le Guichet Aides Forestières
“Le Guichet Aides Forestières" service gratuit pou...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 mars
11h30
L'invité normand
Des stages conventionnés proposés aux jeunes diplomés
Le passage en entreprise des jeunes diplomés n'a p...