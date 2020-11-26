L'invité normand - 26 novembre 2020 à 12:15
L'invité normand
jeudi 26 novembre à 12h15
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mercredi 4 novembre
12h15
L'invité normand
L'épargne
Valérie MESNAGE correspondante régionale de l'asso...
Diffusion
mardi 3 novembre
12h15
L'invité normand
Alicia GOURRE, directrice du magasin "Le producteur local" à Caen
Alicia GOURRE, directrice du magasin "Le producteu...
Diffusion
jeudi 29 octobre
11h30
L'invité normand
Le cheval percheron menacé
Avec Isabelle KUNTZ, de l'association "Les percher...