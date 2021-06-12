La grande émission - 12 juin 2021 à 10:15
Présentée par Stéphane Marcelot, Stéphane Longin, Cédric Bonnefoy
La grande émission
samedi 12 juin à 10h15
Durée émission : 45 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 22 mai
10h15
La grande émission
Elections départementales 2021 : Canton Le Puy-4
Les élections départementales se tiennent les 20 e...
-
Diffusion
samedi 8 mai
10h15
La grande émission
Les forêts face au changement climatique
Comment la sécheresse impacte la santé de nos arbr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 24 avril
10h15
La grande émission
Mourir : est-ce un choix ou un droit ?
"Voix au Chapitre", le dialogue interreligieux sur...