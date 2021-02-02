Lannion sondage 15-25 ans :"Parlons un peu de toi" avec Chloë Gaillard
Présentée par Yvon GARGAM
L'info positive
mardi 2 février à 18h50
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 1 février
18h50
L'info positive
Un projet inédit entre des acteurs handicapés et des comédiens en formation
Opérette, c'est un projet théâtral inédit. Un spec...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 28 janvier
18h50
L'info positive
Un dimanche en paroisse à Dinard Armel Youtube
Dinard vient de vivre un temps fort intitulé "un ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 27 janvier
18h50
L'info positive
Accessibilité : Yann Jondot à l'assaut des écoles
"L’accessibilité c'est la liberté"...Cette phrase ...