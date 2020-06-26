Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéLe 18/19 - Magazine régionalLe 18/19 - Magazine régional - 26 juin 2020 à 18:10

Le 18/19 - Magazine régional - 26 juin 2020 à 18:10

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Le 18/19 - Magazine régional

vendredi 26 juin à 18h10

Durée émission : 50 min

Le 18/19 - Magazine régional

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 18h10

Magazine régional d'information réalisé en direct de Bordeaux avec la participation des rédactions de RCF en Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

Le présentateur

Emmanuel Labails