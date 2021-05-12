Le grand invité - 12 mai 2021 à 18:20
Le grand invité
mercredi 12 mai à 18h20
Durée émission : 20 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 27 avril
18h20
Le grand invité
Les étudiants infirmiers face à la crise
Selon la directrice de l’IFSI Lionnois, l'institut...
-
Diffusion
lundi 26 avril
18h20
Le grand invité
La balade urbaine pour (re)découvrir les trésors cachés de Strasbourg
Les restrictions sanitaires peuvent très bien s’ac...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 23 avril
18h20
Le grand invité
Ces écoles qui restent ouvertes malgré les mesures sanitaires
Toutes les écoles sont fermées depuis trois semain...