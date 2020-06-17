Le grand invité - 17 juin 2020 à 18:20
Le grand invité
mercredi 17 juin à 18h20
Durée émission : 20 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 juin
18h20
Le grand invité
'La Golf blanche', récit d'une enfance balayée par la violence d'un père
A 31 ans, l'Alsacien Charles Sitzenstuhl sort son ...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 28 mai
18h20
Le grand invité
Nature et Coronavirus : vers un tournant environnemental ?
Au cours des deux derniers mois, nous avons pu ass...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 27 mai
18h20
Le grand invité
L'Union Européenne à l'heure de la pandémie
En réponse à l'épidémie, les 27 pays de l’Union Eu...