Le grand invité - 19 mai 2021 à 18:20
Le grand invité
mercredi 19 mai à 18h20
Durée émission : 20 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mardi 4 mai
18h20
Le grand invité
Urban Loop : le transport de demain à Nancy
Initié en 2017, le projet Urban Loop doit permettr...
Diffusion
lundi 3 mai
18h20
Le grand invité
Loi Molac : l'enseignement immersif pourrait-il sauver l'alsacien ?
La loi Molac doit protéger le patrimoine immatérie...
Diffusion
jeudi 29 avril
18h20
Le grand invité
Une nouveau site internet pour connaître le prix des terres dans le Grand Est
Terres et prés, vignes, forêts et pourquoi pas une...