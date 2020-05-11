Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéLe journal de la SartheLe journal de la Sarthe - 11 mai 2020 à 07:01

Le journal de la Sarthe - 11 mai 2020 à 07:01

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Le journal de la Sarthe

lundi 11 mai à 7h01

Durée émission : 9 min

Le journal de la Sarthe

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 07h01 et 08h01

L'actualité en Sarthe, mais aussi nationale et internationale, du lundi au vendredi à 7h et 8h.

Le présentateur

Auberi Maitrot