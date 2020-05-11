Le journal de la Sarthe - 11 mai 2020 à 07:01
Présentée par Auberi Maitrot
Le journal de la Sarthe
lundi 11 mai à 7h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 24 avril
7h01
Le journal de la Sarthe
L'info locale du Vendredi 24 avril 2020
L'info en Sarthe ce matin avec une étude menée sur...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 23 avril
7h01
Le journal de la Sarthe
L'info locale du Jeudi 23 avril 2020
Dans l'actualité de la Sarthe, Catherine Paysan, a...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 22 avril
7h01
Le journal de la Sarthe
L'info locale du Mercredi 22 avril 2020
Dans l'info sarthoise, des visières de protection ...