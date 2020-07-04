Le mag' des initiatives sociales - 4 juillet 2020 à 11:00
Le mag' des initiatives sociales
samedi 4 juillet à 11h00
Durée émission : 12 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 6 juin
11h00
Le mag' des initiatives sociales
France Alzheimer 21 "Une organisation numérique pour accompagner nos adhérents"
La période du confinement a pu fragiliser les fami...
-
Diffusion
samedi 21 mars
11h00
Le mag' des initiatives sociales
Thierry Fousset : "On peut s'alimenter avec de bons produits"
1700 familles bénéficient de l'aide alimentaire d'...
-
Diffusion
samedi 14 mars
11h00
Le mag' des initiatives sociales
La Sociétale AG2R La Mondiale de Pontarlier dans le Doubs
Améliorer le maintien du lien social et faire déco...