Libre Propos - 13 avril 2021 à 12:25

mardi 13 avril à 12h25

Durée émission : 5 min

Du lundi au vendredi à 12h26

Actualité nationale ou locale, économie, culture, politique : tous ces sujets sont passés au crible de nos experts du lundi au jeudi.Le vendredi, RCF vous propose avec l'association des Maires de France de partir à la rencontre d'un élu de l'Allier.

Christine Devailly

Jean-Louis Chambon

Jean-Louis Chambon a l'économie dans le sang. Ancien banquier, il préside aujourd'hui le prestigieux prix Turgot. Celui-ci récompense chaque année un livre d’économie. Une matière dont nous entretient tous les mois ce moulinois dans ses libres propos.

Sylvie Ulrich

Ancienne présidente de l'association Femmes d'Europe méridionale, celle qui a porté la loi sur la parité est aussi une fine connaisseuse d'Hubertine Auclert, l'une des premières féministes françaises. Une pluralité de talents qu'elle met au service de RCF!
 

Bernard Barraud

Bernard Barraux détient le record de l'élu actuel ayant la plus longue carrière politique départementale. Maire, conseiller général, sénateur, c'est surtout sa truculence qui séduit les auditeurs de RCF dans ses libres propos!

 

Phillipe Treyve

Le jardin dans sa famille est une seconde nature. Philippe Treyve n'a d'ailleurs rien renié de ses origines et même s'il est à la retraite, il continue toutes les semaines de parler arbres et plantes tout en exerçant son regard sur l'actualité dans ses libres propos.

Thierry Jaccaud