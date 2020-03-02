Libre Propos - 2 mars 2020 à 12:25
Présentée par Maurice Brun, Bernard Barraud, Phillipe Treyve, Jean Cluzel, Christiane Keller, Sylvie Ulrich, Jean Charon (de), Jean-Louis Chambon
Libre Propos
lundi 2 mars à 12h25
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 12 février
12h25
Libre Propos
La politique, selon Bernard Barraud
-
Diffusion
mardi 11 février
12h25
Libre Propos
La politique, selon Maurice Brun
-
Diffusion
lundi 10 février
12h25
Libre Propos
Le rangement, selon Sylvie Ulrich