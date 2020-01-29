Libre Propos - 29 janvier 2020 à 12:25
Présentée par Maurice Brun, Bernard Barraud, Phillipe Treyve, Jean Cluzel, Christiane Keller, Sylvie Ulrich, Jean Charon (de), Jean-Louis Chambon
Libre Propos
mercredi 29 janvier à 12h25
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 14 janvier
12h25
Libre Propos
Le politique, selon Maurice Brun
-
Diffusion
lundi 13 janvier
12h25
Libre Propos
La jeunesse, selon Sylvie Ulrich
-
Diffusion
vendredi 10 janvier
12h25
Libre Propos
Maire de REUGNY Bernard Garson