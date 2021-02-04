Libre Propos - 4 février 2021 à 12:25
Présentée par Christine Devailly, Jean-Louis Chambon, Sylvie Ulrich, Bernard Barraud, Phillipe Treyve, Thierry Jaccaud,
Libre Propos
jeudi 4 février à 12h25
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 19 janvier
12h25
Libre Propos
La politique, selon Bernard Barraud
-
Diffusion
lundi 18 janvier
12h25
Libre Propos
La nouvelle année, selon Jean-Claude Mairal
-
Diffusion
vendredi 15 janvier
12h25
Libre Propos
Frédéric Aguilera, Maire de Vichy