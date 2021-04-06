Libre Propos - 6 avril 2021 à 12:25
Présentée par Christine Devailly, Jean-Louis Chambon, Sylvie Ulrich, Bernard Barraud, Phillipe Treyve, Thierry Jaccaud,
Libre Propos
mardi 6 avril à 12h25
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 mars
12h25
Libre Propos
La prudence, selon Christine Devailly
-
Diffusion
vendredi 19 mars
12h25
Libre Propos
Conseil municipal jeune / Alain Denizot, maire d'Avermes
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 mars
12h25
Libre Propos
La politique, selon Jean-Louis Chambon