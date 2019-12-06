Libre Propos - 6 décembre 2019 à 12:25
Présentée par Maurice Brun, Bernard Barraud, Phillipe Treyve, Jean Cluzel, Christiane Keller, Sylvie Ulrich, Jean Charon (de), Jean-Louis Chambon
Libre Propos
vendredi 6 décembre à 12h25
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 22 novembre
12h25
Libre Propos
Adj maire de Montluçon Jean Pierre Momcilovic
-
Diffusion
mercredi 20 novembre
12h25
Libre Propos
La politique, selon Bernard Barraud
-
Diffusion
mardi 19 novembre
12h25
Libre Propos
La politique, selon Maurice Brun