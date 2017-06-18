Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéJournal localMercredi 21 juin 2017

Mercredi 21 juin 2017

Présentée par Auberi Maitrot

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal local

mercredi 21 juin à 7h02

Durée émission : 10 min

Journal local

L'actualité de ce mercredi 21 juin 2017, en Sarthe et ailleurs

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 07h02 et 08h00

L'actualité en Sarthe, mais aussi nationale et internationale, du lundi au vendredi à 7h et 8h. Présenté par Auberi Maitrot

Le présentateur

Auberi Maitrot