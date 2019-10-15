Permathéo - 15 octobre 2019 à 19:12
Présentée par Christelle Colas
Permathéo
mardi 15 octobre à 19h12
Durée émission : 45 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 18 juin
19h12
Permathéo
La NEF: une banque éthique et solidaire
Spéculations financières, transactions frauduleuse...
-
Diffusion
mardi 21 mai
19h12
Permathéo
Festival Le Printemps de la Permaculture
La permaculture est un concept venant d'Australie,...
-
Diffusion
mardi 19 mars
19h12
Permathéo
Les énergies renouvelables
Place ce soir aux énergies renouvelables!! Lor...