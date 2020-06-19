Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleJournal local et régional - météo localeEdition du vendredi 19 juin

Edition du vendredi 19 juin

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal local et régional - météo locale

vendredi 19 juin à 12h00

Durée émission : 7 min

Journal local et régional - météo locale

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 07h01, 08h01 et 12h00 Tous les s à Tous les s à Tous les s à Tous les s à Tous les s à Tous les s à

Suivez l'actualité des bretilliens : politique, société, culture et spiritualité, la vie des habitants d'Ille-et-Vilaine est riche et passionnante. Chaque jour RCF Alpha vous propose de nombreux temps d'information pour suivre l'actualité locale.

Le présentateur

Clément Moutiez

Journaliste en charge de l'actualité