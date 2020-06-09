Emission du 09 juin 2020

Jean TRIPODI

Il a démarré tout jeune sur le temps de vacances comme spectateur dans les studios de "Radio Lavande" radio locale associative de 1984 à 1991. La radio se trouvait dans les locaux de l'actuel Centre Culturel René-Char à Digne. Puis sur Europe 2 de 1991 à 1996 toujours dans les locaux du Centre Culturel René-Char. de 2000 à ce jour il anime les forums, conférences, marchés, foires, colloques, tables rondes, festivals etc. Il a participé à la création d'RCF 04 en haute Provence début 2008. Lancement de la première émission le 6 novembre 2008 dans les studios de la radio à Digne au 40 allée des Fontainiers. Animateur de l'émission "Çà bouge dans le Diocèse" de Novembre 2008 à juin 2012 Animateur de l'émission "la parole est à l'invité" de Novembre 2008 à juin 2010 Animateur du "mot de l’évêque" de novembre 2008 à juin 2015 Créateur, producteur et animateur de l'émission jeune "Et si on parlait entres jeunes" de janvier 2009 à juin 2015 Créateur, producteur et animateur de l'émission "Et si on parlait ensemble de septembre 2009 à ce jour. Créateur, producteur et animateur des "Alpes du sud en politique 2009 à ce jour et de Municip'Alpes en 2020 Animateur des émissions spéciales en direct de N D du Laus et des ordinations. 2008 animations d'ECLESIA en direct sur RCF 2009 animations en direct du palais des congrès de Digne pour les reliques de Sainte Thérèse 2010 Participation à la fusion d'RCF 04 en Haute Provence et RCF Hautes Alpes en RCF ALPES PROVENCE 2011 / 2017 Membre du conseil d'administration d'RCF ALPES PROVENCE 2011 animation en direct du Laus du concert des prêtres avec émission spéciale dans la journée avec son amie et complice Christine HOULE. Émission spéciale concert des prêtres cathédrale de GAP. 2014 animation départ de MRG LOIZEAU en direct de Digne 2015 animation de l'ordination de MRG NAULT en direct de Digne 2017 animation de l'ordination de MRG MALLE en direct de Gap 2019 animation de la foire expo de Gap avec Christine HOULE. 2009 / 2012 / 2014 / animation des soirées électorales. 2020 animation du grand débat des municipales sur Digne en direct