Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleJournal local de 8hJournal local de 8h - 23 avril 2021 à 08:01

Journal local de 8h - 23 avril 2021 à 08:01

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal local de 8h

vendredi 23 avril à 8h01

Durée émission : 9 min

Journal local de 8h

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8 heures

Le présentateur

Thomas Dullin