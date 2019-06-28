Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleJournal local de 8hJournal local de 8h - 28 juin 2019 à 08:01

Journal local de 8h - 28 juin 2019 à 08:01

Présentée par ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal local de 8h

vendredi 28 juin à 8h01

Durée émission : 9 min

Journal local de 8h

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8 heures

Les présentateurs

Marion Watras

Formée à l’Ecole de journalisme de Toulouse, Marion a rejoint RCF en 2011. Comme ses collègues journalistes, elle réalise des reportages pour les rendez-vous d’information, ainsi que des magazines, et présente certains soirs le journal de 18h15. Ce qu’elle aime dans son métier : la richesse des rencontres et la spontanéité du média radio.

Christophe Pluchon

Christophe Pluchon découvre la radio à l’adolescence. Après plusieurs expériences dans des stations brestoises, il intègre RCF en 1992, d’abord comme bénévole, puis comme journaliste. Il aime faire parler les gens qui font des choses utiles, peu valorisées par les autres médias.