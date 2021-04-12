L'apôtre Paul
Présentée par Charles Klagba, Jean-Pierre Pairou, Michel Pujol, Patrick Duprez, André Bonnery
Regards Protestants
lundi 12 avril à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 février
20h00
Regards Protestants
2 théologiens contemporains, Karl Barth et Hans Küng
-
Diffusion
lundi 8 février
20h00
Regards Protestants
2 théologiens contemporains, Karl Barth et Hans Küng
-
Diffusion
lundi 25 janvier
20h00
Regards Protestants
Les fêtes chrétiennes
