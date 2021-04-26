Le journal régional de 18h30 du lundi 26 Avril 2021
Présentée par Alice Forges
Le journal régional
lundi 26 avril à 18h30
Durée émission : 12 min
Le journal régional de 18h30 du lundi 26 Avril 2021
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 23 avril
18h30
Le journal régional
Le journal régional de 18h30 du 23 Avril 2021
Le journal régional de 18h30 du 23 Avril 2021
-
Diffusion
jeudi 22 avril
18h30
Le journal régional
Le journal régional de 18h30 du jeudi 22 Avril 2021
Le journal régional de 18h30 du jeudi 22 Avril 202...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 21 avril
18h30
Le journal régional
Le journal régional de 18h30 du mercredi 21 Avril 2021
Le journal régional de 18h30 du mercredi 21 Avril ...