Vous êtes ici : AccueilSocialL'info positive 18/19 OccitanieLes mains sur terre, valorisation des bio-déchets en milieu urbain à Albi

Les mains sur terre, valorisation des bio-déchets en milieu urbain à Albi

Présentée par

L'info positive 18/19 Occitanie

lundi 1 février à 18h25

Durée émission : 3 min

L'info positive 18/19 Occitanie

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 18h25

Le présentateur

Radios Associatives

Depuis septembre 2008, plusieurs radios associatives du Languedoc-Roussillon réalisent et diffusent ce magazine d’actualité régionale : « Carnet de Région »