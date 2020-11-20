Porte-voix - 20 novembre 2020 à 11:00
Porte-voix
vendredi 20 novembre à 11h00
Durée émission : 26 min
Les dernières émissions
vendredi 23 octobre
11h00
Porte-voix
L'Accueil Familial de Vacances
Il y a 70 ans, Mgr Rodhain inventait une nouvelle ...
vendredi 16 octobre
11h00
Porte-voix
Violaine 24 ans jeune femme de combat
Violaine jeune et pétillante étudiante en droit p...
vendredi 9 octobre
11h00
Porte-voix
Les clubs Caritas
Depuis 2009, Caritas Alsace réseau Secours Catholi...