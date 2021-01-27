RCF Maguelone Hérault : 3 questions à - 27 janvier 2021 à 07:40
Présentée par Anna Etchebarne, Guillaume Dominguez, Cédric Combet
mercredi 27 janvier à 7h40
Durée émission : 4 min
lundi 11 janvier
7h40
yohann caboni co-fondateur de l'entreprise Koovéa
La chaîne du froid des vaccins covid contrôlé par ...
vendredi 8 janvier
7h40
Mgr Alain Guellec - Le Baptême du Seigneur
Mgr Alain Guellec evêque auxiliaire du diocése de ...
jeudi 7 janvier
7h40
Jean Luc Souldadié chef du bureau oppérationel plantation de VNF