Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleRCF Maguelone Hérault : 3 questions àRCF Maguelone Hérault : 3 questions à - 27 janvier 2021 à 07:40

RCF Maguelone Hérault : 3 questions à - 27 janvier 2021 à 07:40

Présentée par , ,

RCF Maguelone Hérault : 3 questions à

mercredi 27 janvier à 7h40

Durée émission : 4 min

RCF Maguelone Hérault : 3 questions à

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les matins du lundi au vendredi, à 7h40

Chaque jour, RCF Maguelone Hérault approfondit un sujet d'actualité locale, s'intéresse à un événement ou donne la parole à un acteur du territoire à travers 3 questions. Retrouvez l'information locale, au plus près de chez vous.

Les présentateurs

Anna Etchebarne

Guillaume Dominguez

Cédric Combet

Animateur-Technicien à RCF Maguelone Hérault depuis 2008 et coordinateur d'Antenne, Cédric anime le programme local et présente des émissions. Cédric est un véritable passionné de la radio car la radio est un média qui accompagne le quotidien. Champenois d'origine, pour lui dans la vie il faut que ça pétille !

 