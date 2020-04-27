Regards Protestants - 27 avril 2020 à 20:00
Présentée par Georges D'Humières, Charles Klagba, Jean-Pierre Pairou, Michel Pujol, Patrick Duprez, André Bonnery
Regards Protestants
lundi 27 avril à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 24 février
20h00
Regards Protestants
Le protestantisme, pourquoi ?
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 17 février
20h00
Regards Protestants
Ré-inventer l'église ?
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 10 février
20h00
Regards Protestants
Le protestantisme, pourquoi ?
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...