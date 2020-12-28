Regards Protestants - 28 décembre 2020 à 20:00
Présentée par Charles Klagba, Jean-Pierre Pairou, Michel Pujol, Patrick Duprez, André Bonnery
Regards Protestants
lundi 28 décembre à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 26 octobre
20h00
Regards Protestants
Entre bible et prison
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 12 octobre
20h00
Regards Protestants
Entre bible et prison
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 28 septembre
20h00
Regards Protestants
Le protestantisme, pourquoi ? (rediffusion)
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...