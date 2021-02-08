Regards Protestants - 8 février 2021 à 20:00
Présentée par Charles Klagba, Jean-Pierre Pairou, Michel Pujol, Patrick Duprez, André Bonnery
Regards Protestants
lundi 8 février à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 14 décembre
20h00
Regards Protestants
Maintenance ou mission
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 23 novembre
20h00
Regards Protestants
Maintenance ou mission
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
lundi 9 novembre
20h00
Regards Protestants
Maintenance ou mission
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...