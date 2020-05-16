Restons chez vous - 16 mai 2020 à 12:00

Marie Leynaud

Diplômée de l’école de journalisme ISCPA Lyon en 2013, elle assure depuis un an les remplacements au journal local de RCF Lyon, et travaille également pour la chaîne TLM. Attachée à la vie provinciale et particulièrement aux « Lyonnaiseries », son métier lui permet d’être toujours plus proche de celles et ceux qui font vivre le patrimoine.