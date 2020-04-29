Vous êtes ici : AccueilPsychologieRestons chez vousRestons chez vous du mercredi 29 Avril 2020

Restons chez vous du mercredi 29 Avril 2020

mercredi 29 avril à 12h00

Durée émission : 2 min

Restons chez vous

L'émission

Tous les jours à 12h00

Cette émission a pour but d'accompagner les auditeurs confinés en mettant en lumière les actions solidaires, de proximité, qui peuvent faciliter leur quotidien ou leur permettre de devenir à leur tour acteur solidaire.

Le présentateur

Marie Leynaud

Diplômée de l’école de journalisme ISCPA Lyon en 2013, elle assure depuis un an les remplacements au journal local de RCF Lyon, et travaille également pour la chaîne TLM.  Attachée à la vie provinciale et particulièrement aux « Lyonnaiseries », son métier lui permet d’être toujours plus proche de celles et ceux qui font vivre le patrimoine. 