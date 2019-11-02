AdrénalineS - 2 novembre 2019 à 17:20
AdrénalineS
samedi 2 novembre à 17h20
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 12 octobre
17h20
AdrénalineS
Une compagnie de tir à l'arc, une première à Chambéry !
AdrénalineS fait le bilan des mondiaux d'athlétism...
-
Diffusion
samedi 5 octobre
17h20
AdrénalineS
Emilie Lanaud : préparation mental et psychologie du sport
Emilie Lanaud est préparatrice mental spécialisé d...
-
Diffusion
samedi 28 septembre
17h20
AdrénalineS
Focus sur l'Euro Volley
Avec Céline Croisot et Guillaume Mboubatouvawé