Une application de tourisme éco-responsable

Fabien Vermot, le co-fondateur de l'application Tookki, est l'invité de Melchior Gormand.
Plus d'informations : https://www.tookki.com/
Au menu:
• En 2 minutes j'ai tout compris / S'assurer lors d'un voyage à l'étranger
• L'invité / Fabien Vermot, co-fondateur de Tookki
• Bonne idée / Un jeu vidéo en entreprise
Fabien Vermot, co-fondateur de l'application Tookki
