Une application de tourisme éco-responsable

mardi 28 mai à 12h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Au menu:
• En 2 minutes j'ai tout compris / S'assurer lors d'un voyage à l'étranger
• L'invité / Fabien Vermot, co-fondateur de Tookki
• Bonne idée / Un jeu vidéo en entreprise

Fabien Vermot, le co-fondateur de l'application Tookki, est l'invité de Melchior Gormand.

Plus d'informations : https://www.tookki.com/

Invités

  • Fabien Vermot, co-fondateur de l'application Tookki

