Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéFeuilletonVIPP et la fondation Action Philippe Streit - Marise Truchaud, salariée à VIP

VIPP et la fondation Action Philippe Streit - Marise Truchaud, salariée à VIP

Présentée par , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Feuilleton

vendredi 22 novembre à 18h55

Durée émission : 3 min

Feuilleton

L'entreprise VIPP et la fondation Action Philippe Streit au service des personnes en situation de handicap...

Situées à Clerval, dans le Doubs, les deux entités se sont associées pour aider les personnes ayant un handicape physique, à trouver un travail...

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 12h12 et 18h55

Découverte d’une manifestation, d’un lieu, d’une association… sur une semaine en Franche-Comté

Les présentateurs

Guillaume Rochon

Michaël Dégardin

Journaliste à RCF Belfort-Montbéliard michael.degardin@rcf.fr

Jean-Baptiste Bornier