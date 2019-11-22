VIPP et la fondation Action Philippe Streit - Marise Truchaud, salariée à VIP
Présentée par Guillaume Rochon, Michaël Dégardin, Jean-Baptiste Bornier
Feuilleton
vendredi 22 novembre à 18h55
Durée émission : 3 min
L'entreprise VIPP et la fondation Action Philippe Streit au service des personnes en situation de handicap...
Situées à Clerval, dans le Doubs, les deux entités se sont associées pour aider les personnes ayant un handicape physique, à trouver un travail...
