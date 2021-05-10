10 mai 2021 à 18:30

L'oreille qui traîne une émission musicale proposée par Béa et Patrick,pour les auditeurs de RCF. Cette émission vous invite à découvrir les talents cachés, originaux de la musique et de la chanson. Aussi bien dans le passé, que de nos jours, et cela quelques soient les genres... Décalées, originales, humoristiques, engagées,impertinentes, romantiques,......et cela dans toutes les langues et toutes les cultures. L'oreille qui traîne vous invite aussi à mieux connaître nos talents nivernais et d’alentour à travers des interviews, et l'écoute de leurs chansons. Vous serez informé de leur actualité, et des lieux et dates de leur spectacle. L'oreille qui traîne vous emmènera aussi régulièrement à la découverte de la musique et de la chanson arabe, classique et contemporaine, grâce à la chanteuse Neversoise Nadia Rabhi qui vous fera écouter toute la richesse des chanteuses et chanteurs du Maghreb L'oreille qui traîne, une émission qui se veut décontractée, joyeuse, originale, parfois impertinente. Bienvenus à toutes et tous, à l'écoute de l'émission L'oreille qui traîne........ BEA et PATRICK. Mail : PatetBeaquitraine@gmail.com