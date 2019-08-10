Vous êtes ici : AccueilCultureUn air qui me rappelleBienvenu chez moi, chez nous

Bienvenu chez moi, chez nous

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Un air qui me rappelle

samedi 10 août à 9h15

Durée émission : 12 min

Un air qui me rappelle

Au programme estival de Robert Migliorini:

-Kaori: A ciel ouvert
-Fred Pellerin Amène toi chez nous
-Jean-Pierre Bonsirven: Viens chez nous

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 8h30 et 18h15

Chaque dimanche, Robert Migliorini fait résonner deux airs, l'un dans le domaine de la chanson chrétienne et l'autre profane.En partenariat avec La Croix.  

Le présentateur

Robert Migliorini

Robert Migliorini est religieux assomptionniste, journaliste, chroniqueur et blogueur.