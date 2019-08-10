Bienvenu chez moi, chez nous
Présentée par Robert Migliorini
Un air qui me rappelle
samedi 10 août à 9h15
Durée émission : 12 min
Au programme estival de Robert Migliorini:
-Kaori: A ciel ouvert
-Fred Pellerin Amène toi chez nous
-Jean-Pierre Bonsirven: Viens chez nous
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 3 août
9h15
Un air qui me rappelle
C'est chaud
Au programme de Robert Migliorini: -Jeanne Cherha...
-
Diffusion
samedi 27 juillet
9h15
Un air qui me rappelle
Père Hamel, il y trois ans
Pour rendre hommage au Père Jacques Hamel, Robert ...
-
Diffusion
samedi 20 juillet
9h15
Un air qui me rappelle
Le temps des cigales 2/2
Le programme estival de Robert Migliorini: -Sinsé...