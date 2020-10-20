Vous êtes ici : AccueilCultureBlues is the roadBlues et Cinéma (2-2)

Blues et Cinéma (2-2)

Présentée par

Blues is the road

mardi 20 octobre à 20h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Blues is the road

Tanguy Lefebvre sélectionne des titres faisant référence au cinéma : Blues Brothers, Aretha Franklin, R.L. Burnside, Dick Dale, Charlie Feathers sont au programme.

L'émission

Tous les 15 jours le mardi à 20h00

Découverte avec Tanguy Lefebvre de la musique blues qui célèbre les moments de joie et de tumulte de nos vies - son histoire, sa géographie et son avenir.

Le présentateur

Tanguy Lefebvre