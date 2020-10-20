Blues et Cinéma (2-2)
Présentée par Tanguy Lefebvre
Blues is the road
mardi 20 octobre à 20h00
Durée émission : 25 min
Tanguy Lefebvre sélectionne des titres faisant référence au cinéma : Blues Brothers, Aretha Franklin, R.L. Burnside, Dick Dale, Charlie Feathers sont au programme.
Les dernières émissions
mardi 6 octobre
20h00
Blues is the road
Blues et Cinéma (1-2)
Tanguy Lefebvre est de retour pour une compilation...
mardi 22 septembre
20h00
Blues is the road
Sur la route
Tanguy Lefebvre compile pour vous une nouvelle sél...
mardi 8 septembre
20h00
Blues is the road
Up and Down
Découverte avec Tanguy Lefebvre de la musique blue...