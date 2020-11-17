Vous êtes ici : AccueilCultureBlues is the roadBlues is the road - 17 novembre 2020 à 20:00

Blues is the road - 17 novembre 2020 à 20:00

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Blues is the road

mardi 17 novembre à 20h00

Durée émission : 25 min

Blues is the road

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les 15 jours le mardi à 20h00

Découverte avec Tanguy Lefebvre de la musique blues qui célèbre les moments de joie et de tumulte de nos vies - son histoire, sa géographie et son avenir.

Le présentateur

Tanguy Lefebvre