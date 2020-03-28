Objectif Cinéma - 28 mars 2020 à 11:50
Présentée par Oriane BOESPFLUG
Objectif Cinéma
samedi 28 mars à 11h50
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 29 février
11h50
Objectif Cinéma
L'homme invisible, de Leigh Wannell
L'homme invisible (VO : Invisible man) est un film...
-
Diffusion
samedi 22 février
11h50
Objectif Cinéma
La cas Richard Jewell de Clint Eastwood
Est-ce le dernier film de Clint Eastwood ? Si oui,...
-
Diffusion
samedi 15 février
11h50
Objectif Cinéma
La fille au bracelet - Stéphane Demoustier
Oriane vous propose cette semaine le film de Stéph...