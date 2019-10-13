Vous êtes ici : AccueilCultureUn air qui me rappelleD’une âme apaisée

D’une âme apaisée

Présentée par

dimanche 13 octobre à 7h05

Durée émission : 12 min

Au programme de Robert Migliorini:

-Tim Dup: Nous sommes
-Sébastien Corn: Chroma 1. Apaise mon âme

L'émission

Le dimanche à 7h05 et 22h45

Chaque dimanche, Robert Migliorini fait résonner deux airs, l'un dans le domaine de la chanson chrétienne et l'autre profane.En partenariat avec La Croix.  

Le présentateur

Robert Migliorini

Robert Migliorini est religieux assomptionniste, journaliste, chroniqueur et blogueur.