D’une âme apaisée
Présentée par Robert Migliorini
Un air qui me rappelle
dimanche 13 octobre à 7h05
Durée émission : 12 min
Au programme de Robert Migliorini:
-Tim Dup: Nous sommes
-Sébastien Corn: Chroma 1. Apaise mon âme
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 6 octobre
7h05
Un air qui me rappelle
Si je te chante Amazonie
Au programme: -Roberto Calros: Amazonia (1989) -Y...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 29 septembre
7h05
Un air qui me rappelle
Couleurs de septembre
Robert Migliorini vous propose: -Gilbert Bécaud: ...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 22 septembre
7h05
Un air qui me rappelle
Nouveaux horizons
Robert Migliorini a choisit: -Lise Martin: A zéro...