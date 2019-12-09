"De Kerouze à Ouessant" : le nouvel album de Clarisse Lavanant
Présentée par Pauline Daniel
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
lundi 9 décembre à 19h30
Durée émission : 27 min
Les dernières émissions
lundi 14 octobre
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Paul Salaün
Aujourd'hui rencontre avec le chanteur léonard Pau...
lundi 30 septembre
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Axel Landeau pour la sortie de l'album Hed de la Kreiz Breizh Akademi #7
Graet e vo anaoudegezh gant Axel Landeau, kaner ev...
lundi 16 septembre
19h30
Lenn, son ha c’hoari
Ces saints qui ont fait la Bretagne de Thierry Jigourel
Thierry Jigourel a ginnig e levr "Ces Saints qui o...