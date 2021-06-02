HISTOIRE LOCALE - 2 juin 2021 à 12:15

Patrick PAU

Patrick PAU a 71 ans et est retraité de la Fonction Publique Territoriale. Passionné d’histoire et surtout sur la période depuis 1850 à nos jours et pour simplifier depuis Napoléon III, début de l’ère de l’industrialisation à nos jours. Son père étant ancien combattant et prisonnier de guerre entre 1939 et 1945, il porte un regard particulier sur cette période. Afin de laisser une trace de leurs arrières grands-parents, Patrick laisse un récit et une vidéo sur la vie de ses parents durant cette période difficile de notre histoire. Et à la demande d’associations ou de lycées, anime de temps en temps une conférence sur la captivité de nos soldats durant la dernière guerre.