HISTOIRE LOCALE - 2 juin 2021 à 12:15
Présentée par Patrick PAU
HISTOIRE LOCALE
mercredi 2 juin à 12h15
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 28 avril
12h15
HISTOIRE LOCALE
Les transports en commun
En 1662 Blaise Pascal propose au rois Louis XVI la...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 14 avril
12h15
HISTOIRE LOCALE
L'histoire de la Vache qui rit
Voila 100 ans cette année que "La Vache qui Rit" e...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 31 mars
12h15
HISTOIRE LOCALE
La Boite de conserves
C'est l'histoire d'un contenant métallique herméti...