Le droit normand 2/5
Une histoire normande
mercredi 2 décembre à 18h45
Durée émission : 15 min
© 2020 RCF - succo - droit
Sophie POIREY professeur de droit normand
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 25 novembre
18h45
Une histoire normande
Le droit normand 1/5
Sophie POIREY professeur de droit normand
-
Diffusion
mardi 24 novembre
18h45
Une histoire normande
La réforme en Normandie
-
Diffusion
mercredi 18 novembre
18h45
Une histoire normande
Alexis de Tocqueville 3e partie
Jean-Pierre Girondel nous fait découvrir la suite ...