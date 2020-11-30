Interview d'artiste - 30 novembre 2020 à 18:30
Présentée par Chantal Leclerc
Interview d'artiste
lundi 30 novembre à 18h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 31 août
18h30
Interview d'artiste
L'artiste Dany Bernardet, sculptrice et potière
Ancienne enseignante d'arts plastiques, l'artiste ...
-
Diffusion
lundi 29 juin
18h30
Interview d'artiste
Mélanie Bachmann, une artiste pétillante
Mélanie Bachmann, artiste peintre bisontine, aime ...
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 juin
18h30
Interview d'artiste
Marie-Odile Mourel, aquarelliste, carnettiste
Passionnée d'art, Marie-Odile Mourel de Besançon d...