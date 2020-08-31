Interview d'artiste - 31 août 2020 à 18:30
Présentée par Chantal Leclerc
Interview d'artiste
lundi 31 août à 18h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
lundi 29 juin
18h30
Interview d'artiste
Mélanie Bachmann, une artiste pétillante
Mélanie Bachmann, artiste peintre bisontine, aime ...
Diffusion
lundi 22 juin
18h30
Interview d'artiste
Marie-Odile Mourel, aquarelliste, carnettiste
Passionnée d'art, Marie-Odile Mourel de Besançon d...
Diffusion
samedi 6 juin
11h00
Interview d'artiste
L'aquarelliste Evelyne Tavernier
Chantal Leclerc interroge cette artiste résidant à...