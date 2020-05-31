Interview d'Artistes - 31 mai 2020 à 17:00
Présentée par Chantal Leclerc
Interview d'Artistes
dimanche 31 mai à 17h00
Durée émission : 28 min
Les dernières émissions
dimanche 12 avril
17h00
Interview d'Artistes
Bruno Medjaldi
L'artiste du jour invité par Chantal Leclerc est B...
mardi 3 mars
11h30
Interview d'Artistes
Kim Nezzar, peintre, plasticien
Il adore bousculer et interpeller, le plasticien K...
mardi 4 février
11h30
