Vous êtes ici : AccueilCultureInterview d'ArtistesInterview d'Artistes - 6 août 2020 à 11:30

Interview d'Artistes - 6 août 2020 à 11:30

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Interview d'Artistes

jeudi 6 août à 11h30

Durée émission : 28 min

Interview d'Artistes

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jeudis à 11h30

Rencontre avec des artistes, annonces d'expositions

Le présentateur

Chantal Leclerc