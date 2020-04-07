Interview d'Artistes - 7 avril 2020 à 11:30
Présentée par Chantal Leclerc
Interview d'Artistes
mardi 7 avril à 11h30
Durée émission : 28 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
mardi 4 février
11h30
Interview d'Artistes
Bruno Medjaldi
L'artiste du jour invité par Chantal Leclerc est B...
Diffusion
mardi 7 janvier
11h30
Interview d'Artistes
Gilles rondot, plasticien
Gilles Rondot artiste plasticien évoque son travai...
Diffusion
mardi 3 décembre 2019
11h30
Interview d'Artistes
Stéphane Halbout, peintre
Stéphane Halbout évoque sa peinture, il travaille ...