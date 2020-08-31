L'artiste Dany Bernardet, sculptrice et potière
Présentée par Chantal Leclerc
Interview d'artiste
lundi 31 août à 18h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Ancienne enseignante d'arts plastiques, l'artiste Dany Bernardet origianire du haut-Doubs, présente son travail du bronze à Chantal Leclerc. Et le partenariat qu'elle a developpé avec des stagiaires Burkinabais.
